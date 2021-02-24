How different Triad school systems are handling in-person vs. remote learning

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As coronavirus cases stabilize in the Piedmont Triad, some parents are rethinking their decision for fully remote learning.

Officials for most school districts told FOX8 it’s possible for parents to switch their child’s learning, but there’s no guarantee. Classrooms are set up for a certain number of students. Desks are spaced six feet apart for proper social distancing. School leaders have relied on surveys from parents earlier in the school year to make in-person learning possible. The process for each district allowing it starts with a phone call to the child’s principal.

Guilford County Schools

A spokesperson said it’s based on social distancing requirements. Grade and class size account too. If the student attends a GCS virtual school and wants to move back to in-person, there may be more paperwork involved.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Officials recommend parents make the request when the academic quarter switches, which is in late March. It makes the planning process smoother for teachers and staff.

Alamance-Burlington School System

The school system is not allowing parents to make changes to their child’s learning. Officials told FOX8 they’re honoring the decisions parents made in early February for the rest of the school year. In an e-mail to FOX8 a spokesperson said, “Principals are ensuring that the maximum number of students in each cohort does not exceed the school’s capacity for 6 feet of social distancing as mandated by the state.”

Randolph County Schools

Parents in Randolph County are allowed to move their child back into the building at any time with approval from the school principal. In an e-mail to FOX8 a spokesperson said, “Principals work quickly with parents to accommodate the students’ return to in-person instruction as soon as possible.”

Rockingham County Schools

Superintendent Rodney Shotwell asks parents to stick with their original choice. “There always ways for somebody to appeal if they have extenuating circumstances that come up,” Shotwell said. “We’re really kind of asking for folks to really stay committed for what they chose for this second semester.”

Some classrooms are at capacity under the current guidelines. “Several of our schools have registered the children in the classroom so there might be a teacher and that’s all they’re doing is teaching the virtual students while the kids that want to come to school in person will be there with another teacher,” he said.

FOX8 reached out to Davidson County Schools officials on Wednesday and have not heard back.