How COVID-19 is impacting your local summer plans and options

Local parks and recreation departments have already come to the realization that this summer will be different than any other. What they’re yet to determine is if that will carry over into the fall and 2021, and if so, how they’ll adjust.

“Unfortunately, I don’t ever see recreation being the same. I think a lot of the things that we took for granted when we had these large events, and just having camps, and kids and swimming pools open,” said Leah Friend, assistant recreation director for the City of Winston-Salem. “I foresee everything changing with that in the future.”

This summer, the city will have a reduced number of campers at all eight traditional recreation center summer camp locations.

“We’re only gonna have a maximum of 24. In years past we’d have up to 40,” Friend said.

The city has also planned for six park camps. Locations are Blum Park, Jamison Park, Kimberly Park, Miller Park, Washington Park and Winston Lake. There will also be a virtual camp program. More information can be found here.

If your child is attending an in-person camp, prepare them for several other changes, from morning to afternoon.

“When staff come to work they have to have their temperature checked,” Friend said. “They’re gonna check in to make sure they’re not exhibiting any of the symptoms of COVID.”

Campers will also undergo the same process upon arrival.

Activities will also be socially distanced, with a focus on outdoor programming, such as nature walks.

“There’s not gonna be a whole lot of contact sports,” Friend said.

The facilities will constantly be cleaned, with an emphasis on handwashing. Recreation centers will still be closed to the general public.

Beginning July 1, Bolton, Kimberly Park, Polo and Parkland pools will be open, with required social distancing on pool decks. The opening schedule is subject to change.

Hathaway, Little Creek, Nelson Malloy, Reynolds, Rupert Bell and Sedge Garden splash pads are also set to open July 1, under similar restrictions.

Pools will operate with three hours of swim time, before shutting down for an hour, before another three hours of swim time. They will be operating with less than 50 percent capacity based on deck space, with staff required to wear masks.

It does not appear moving into phase three of the state’s reopening plan will affect the restrictions and protocol.

“At this point we’re gonna continue on with what we already have in place,” Friend said.

The City of Greensboro is taking a more conservative approach.

“Our goal with going into opening of different facilities is we want to be able to guarantee the safety of our residents here in Greensboro,” said Jennifer Hance, community engagement coordinator with Greensboro Parks and Recreation.

The city says after a review of CDC and North Carolina recommended protocols and procedures, it determined it cannot currently mitigate risks to effectively and safely manage traditional, face-to-face programs and events. Therefore, all in-person summer programs have been canceled or will be transitioned to online.

“This conversation that everyone’s having right now is, is this changing things for now, or will this change things for the future,” Hance said.

For more information on Greensboro Summer Online, click here.

Greensboro’s pools and spraygrounds are closed through phase three, Hance says. Phase three could potentially impact the amount of people allowed to gather in the city’s facilities.

“At this point we aren’t privy to that,” Hance said, regarding how the next reopening phase could influence how many people can gather and where. “But once we see where those are that’ll help us better assess whether or not we’ll be able to open additional facilities.”

The good news is cities are seeing a big spike in the amount of people utilizing their parks and trails.

“People are ready to get out of their house, and we have such beautiful parks, and gardens, and lakes and trails in Greensboro,” Hance said. “Which is exciting for us because people are exploring new places they’ve never been before.”

In addition, it currently doesn’t look as though a reduction in amenities and capacity are endangering any facilities.

“I don’t foresee us shutting down pools or other locations with this,” Friend said. “I just think that we’re gonna have a lot more restrictions on it.”

That said, the City of Winston-Salem says it’s behind in hiring for pools and camps.

“The way that we’re used to having recreation and programs, that’s gonna change in the future,” Friend said.

“Right now we’re going on the assumption that yes, we’ll continue to see those changes and those impacts,” Hance added. “But we just truly don’t know what time holds at this point.”

Private pools are also operating with reduced capacity. Some are requiring reservations ahead of time, with gaps in between pool hours for cleaning, as well as constant cleaning of railings and doorknobs.

For more information on North Carolina’s three-phase reopening plan, click here.