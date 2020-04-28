Housing market takes a hit during coronavirus pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Moving can be stressful enough, but people are still having to buy and sell homes during the pandemic.

While the housing market has taken a hit over the past couple of months, people are still moving. But it’s a challenge.

“We’ve seen about half of the market just disappear in the last 60 days,” said Tony Jarrett, the regional vice president for Allen Tate.

Springtime is usually Greensboro’s busiest season for buying and selling homes.

“Showings dropped about 70 percent over the past two months,” Jarrett said.

Realtors, like Jarrett, are relying on 3-D virtual tours, photos and videos to entice buyers.

“Housing is shelter. Shelter is essential like food and people do need to move,” Jarrett said. “When people need to move, they need to move right now.”

While they can now show homes in small groups, there are not enough properties on the market.

“We’re waiting on sellers to come. They seem to be taking their time,” he said. “I think probably for their personal health, they’re worried about people coming through their homes.”

It’s making it difficult for people like Suki Little.

“It’s stressful. I’ve considered postponing this move due to this, but we’ve been planning this for over a year and a half now,” she said.

The Florida mom has been preparing to move her family to Greensboro.

“[My home] was supposed to go on the market mid-March, but that’s exactly when the chaos broke lose,” Little said. “Our state is planning on opening softly on May 1, so I’m going to list it then. It’s terrifying because I’m not sure it’ll even sell.”

She’s struggling to work remotely with a Realtor to find a place in Greensboro.

“I need to see things for myself in order to know, because pictures can be deceiving,” she said.

It’s a situation a lot of people are in right now, especially as they look at their finances.

“It’s nerve-racking to know there’s a possibility I’ll be paying a mortgage and a rent at the same time for who knows how long,” Little said.

Jarrett said he believes the housing market is already improving, especially as restrictions start to ease.

He hopes the housing market will level out in two to three months.