WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Four people will not be able to stay in their home tonight after a fire in Winston-Salem.

The fire was reported at 8:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of 23rd Street Northeast.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 9:11 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is helping the four people who were displaced.