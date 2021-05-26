Hot weather bears down on Piedmont Triad with highs near 90 leading up to cooler weekend

(WGHP) — We won’t see the start of summer until June 20, but it looks like no one told North Carolina that.

A mostly cloudy Wednesday morning will give way to brutal sunshine with highs near 90 degrees, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.

Wednesday night, temperatures will dip down to the mid-60s, but we won’t be out of the woods yet.

Highs will continue to lurk near 90 degrees Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies. 

The good news is that the weekend will be nearly 20 degrees cooler.

“High pressure keeps the dominant feature in the forecast right over North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, and Virginia too for the next 48 hours,” Byrd said. “This high is going to drift up and down the Appalachians but a cold front coming in from the north and northwest will eventually take over.”

Temperatures are only expected to reach the lower to mid-70s!

