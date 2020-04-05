Host family creates American experiences for exchange student returning early due to pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Countries are trying to bring home their citizens as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the world, KRDO reports.

That means cutting trips short, including for exchange students.

A student in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has to go back to Moldova soon, but her host family is giving her a taste of American life before she goes.

It's not a normal prom, but for this host family and their exchange student, it will suffice.

Sasha Dulap from Moldova has been in Colorado for the past eight months, learning about American culture and enjoying everything this state has to offer.

With the new guidelines for the coronavirus, she's stayed home these last three weeks, and now her trip may end early.

"It's sad…I had so many plans for this last two months to have fun, to attend a lot of activities. To go with my host family somewhere,” Dulap said.

But her host family is still trying to make the most out of this new situation.

"We began taking a look at some of the things that we were not able to do with her and began looking and going 'You know we can still do this. You know, we're going to have to do it at the house,'" said host mom Glenda Savoy.

The last few days have been filled with new memories: an early Easter egg hunt, a drive-in movie theater and a graduation ceremony.

"It was fun because I had to listen to all the speeches and they gave me the diploma,” Dulap said.

Tonight is prom, and of course with a toilet paper corsage and the most handsome date: Eli the dog.

Savoy says she gets joy out of sharing these experiences with new people.

"They can take that back and be able to experience that probably for the rest of their life,” Savoy said.

It may not be the same, but in times of quarantine, it's best to get creative.

"I just want to tell people not to be afraid of new experiences. Get out of their comfort zone and try new things. That's amazing.” Dulap said.

She says she doesn't yet know what day she'll head home, but she does know she's made lifelong friends in the US.