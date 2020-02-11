Hospital throws wedding for terminally ill man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – A Texas hospital threw a wedding for a terminally ill man.

Corey Cunningham proposed to his longtime girlfriend Tyyisha Evans five times in all.

Her battle with breast cancer and his travels for work didn't make a marriage conducive for them back in the day, but then Cunningham was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer just one month after Evans was declared cancer-free. That changed everything.

"I couldn't imagine not marrying my best friend while he was here, and I had the opportunity to do it,” Evans said.

"So my social worker Sarah and chaplain Cynthia, who had never done anything like this before, arranged this for us,” said Dr. Phyllis Chappell with the Houston Methodist Hospital.

There were plenty of tears during the ceremony and moments where the couple had to pause.

There was also laughter especially when it was time to exchange rings.

The bond between Cunningham and his second family in the Radiology and Oncology Department was evident through the handshakes, fist bumps and sniffles. Throwing him a wedding was a labor of love they would again and again.

"This is so exciting. Beyond this…just this moment of professing their love in front of their family and friends and some of the care team,” Dr. Chappell said.

Although the future is uncertain, this bond is forever.

"We will continue to laugh. We will continue to talk. We will continue to be grateful for each other, love each other,” Evans said.