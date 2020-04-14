Hospital chaplains change approach to helping patients, families and staff amid coronavirus restrictions

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hospital patients, their families and medical staff rely on a group of professionals to help get them through tough times.

Chaplains are seeing a spike in the need for emotional and spiritual support in hospitals since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“It’s totally different from how we normally operate,” said Sheree Jones, a chaplain with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Jones said people in her profession yearn to be present but with COVID-19 restrictions and safety precautions, they’re having to find other ways to connect.

“Social distancing is so difficult for us as chaplains, especially me, I’m a hugger, I want to hold your hand,” Jones said.

Even though it’s hard, they’re still providing their services through phone calls and virtual experiences for patients and their families.

“Without family members here it’s changed their focus a little bit. We have to contact family members by phone or by Zoom because they’re not in the hospital. So it’s different and it’s also freed up some time to really focus on our team members,” Jones said.

Those team members are in need of their services more than ever during this pandemic.

“The emotions, the fears, the fatigue that they have, it unburdens them to be able to share that and that’s a part of what we do as chaplains are to give people a safe space,” Jones said.

Utilizing the chapels inside of their Novant facilities isn’t an option either.

“We had to move a lot of our materials from our chapel. We can not do the regular worship that we do on Sunday mornings from 10,” Jones said.

But they’re passing out grief kits too in the meantime.

“They need something they can hold onto that can help them and to know that they’re not alone and that they’re not the only person that’s experiencing this kind of pain, this kind of uncertainty and this kind of grief,” Jones said.

Jones said chaplains are still able to visit other non-COVID-19 patients.