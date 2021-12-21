Horse unharmed after being rescued from neck-deep mud in South Carolina

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A horse, which was stuck neck deep in mud, was rescued Sunday evening in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a horse that was stuck in the mud on Fants Grove Road.

Once deputies arrived, they had to walk nearly two miles from the parking area to locate the horse stuck nearly neck deep in mud.

Deputies called for assistance from Animal Control and Emergency Services.

Once on scene, the team used large animal rescue equipment to free the horse.

The sheriff’s office said other than being exhausted, the horse was unharmed and able to walk back to the owner’s truck and trailer.