Officials identify Horry County police officer killed in crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County police officer was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Horry County, according to the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.

The officer killed has been identified as Officer Melton “Fox” Gore. Officials said Gore was out removing debris from the roadway when he was hit.

“Our hearts are breaking tonight in the wake of this tragic news,” Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said.

Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill said Gore stopped by this morning “just to say hi.” Hill also wanted to say thanks to the agencies that supported them tonight.

“I never would’ve thought I’d be in front of you again announcing the death of one of our officers, but here we are,” Hill said.

Hill urged drivers to be aware and mindful of people working on roadways when driving.

Gore served HCPD over 20 years in the environmental services unit, according to officials.

The crash happened on Hwy 22 near Hwy 31. Multiple lanes were closed in the area.

“Another tragic loss,” NMBDPS said. “Our thought[s] and prayers will be with the family and Horry County Police Department. We will be here for you like you are were [sic] for us a few short days ago.”

Horry County officials will hold a media briefing at 7:30 p.m. The briefing will be streamed live in this story.

PRESS CONFERENCE – LODD



Horry County officials will hold a press conference at 7:30 p.m. in front of the M.L. Brown Public Safety Building to confirm the death of an HCPD officer killed tonight in the line of duty.



It will be livestreamed on Facebook:https://t.co/gBqLOJXSQ6 pic.twitter.com/0IyxLKMqRL — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) January 12, 2021

This is the third deadly crash involving law enforcement in the last 12 days. North Myrtle Beach Sgt. Gordon William Best was killed in a crash on New Year’s Day and Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jonathan David Price was killed in a crash Wednesday.

News13 has a crew on scene and is working to learn more information.

State troopers, Horry County Police, Horry County Fire, and North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety are on scene.

Count on us for updates.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.