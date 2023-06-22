BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – With the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets selected 20-year-old forward Brandon Miller from the University of Alabama.
Miller is a lengthy, athletic player at 6’9″, 200 lbs.
During his only season at Alabama, he averaged 18.8 points per game, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.
He helped lead the Crimson Tide to a 31-6 overall record during the 2022-23 season. The group eventually lost to San Diego State in the third round NCAA tournament.