Hornets establish fund to help hourly employees affected by coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Officials with the Charlotte Hornets announced that they have established a fund to pay Hornets part-time employees who have been affected by the cancellation of games during the coronavirus outbreak.

The full statement is below:

Hornets Sports & Entertainment, its ownership and Charlotte Hornets players today announced that they have partnered to establish a fund to provide financial assistance to those HSE part-time employees that have been adversely affected by the loss of games and events due to the coronavirus pandemic. The fund will provide compensation of lost wages to employees scheduled to work at suspended NBA games (Hornets) and G League games (Greensboro Swarm), as well as postponed Spectrum Center events and concerts. The fund will provide assistance for part-time employees working Spectrum Center concerts and Greensboro Swarm part-time staff through the end of March, while Hornets part-time staff will be compensated through the originally-scheduled end of the regular season (April 13). Payments from the fund will assist the more than 500 part-time staff that are employed by HSE. These part-time employees serve in various capacities during games and events, including ushers, ticket takers, box office attendants, entertainers, public safety officers, retail staff, guest services personnel, technical operations and more.

UPDATE: Hornets Sports & Entertainment, its ownership and Charlotte Hornets players announced that they have partnered to establish a fund to provide financial assistance to HSE part-time employees.



🔗https://t.co/bWXIoNfr5r pic.twitter.com/YVHwBwM4mV — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 15, 2020