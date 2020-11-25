Hope to Thrive makes sure Winston-Salem community has access to healthy produce and meals

No one should have to chose between paying a utility bill or buying food.
Unfortunately that is the reality for too many people.
FOX8’s Katie Nordeen explains one way Hope to Thrive is making a difference thanks in part to the Winston-Salem Foundation.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- NC doctor accused of inviting female patient to residence to discuss test results, sexually assaulting her
- ‘Gut feeling’ of NC paramedics helps missing teen get home
- Hackers steal nearly $60,000 from Boys and Girls Club branch in NC
- 128 people sick after eating sushi from Harris Teeter
- Triad chambers of commerce work to get shoppers back in small businesses safely