Hope for redevelopment, beautification along South Main Street in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s one of the busiest roads in High Point. Thousands of drivers use South Main Street to get into the city every day. Boarded up windows, lots overrun with weeds and buildings closed along the main stretch is a common sight for drivers.

“The city doesn’t seem to pay quite as much attention to this part of town other than many police and ambulances,” said Tom Cook, who visited the Blair Park Golf Course. “There are a lot of good businesses down here, there’s a lot of good people and they just want to try to success like everybody else.”

Bles Sensation’s opened last August on South Main Street. Owner Tonya Thornton struggles to get new customers in the door because of the image of the landscape around her business

“The first things that I see whenever I come into the parking lot, I have needles in my parking lot, there’s a lot of walking in the area and a lot of abandon buildings,” she said. “Empty buildings, that’s what’s on South Main Street.”

Thornton hopes the city will create a beautification plan.

“I do think they have forgotten about this area, the focus is more on the ballpark area,” she said. “I wish they would just come bring some of it down here.”

High Point Economic Development Corporation Director Sandy Dunbeck told FOX8 they have not forgotten about South Main Street. She said the Sheetz property on Nathan Hunt Drive is scheduled for redevelopment.

“We have targeted incentives that are a little bit higher in terms of the dollar amounts that they might be eligible for in terms of grants and the investment thresholds are lower,” Dunbeck said. “It’s targeted to the south area so we can get more people to come.”

Dunbeck said construction of a new U.S. 29, I-85, South Main Street interchange will help attract more businesses to the area. The work is set to start in 2022.

“This highway improvement and the interchange that’s going to be a big step to this redevelopment right in this area,” she said.

Code inspectors monitor vacant buildings and lots for violations like overgrown grass. Property owners are notified and have a certain amount of time to correct the issue. You can report any violations to High Point Customer Service at (336) 883-3111.