Homicide investigation underway in Winston-Salem after woman dies from injuries

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Winston-Salem after a woman who was found injured this weekend died from her injuries, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

On Saturday, officers responded to the 300 block of Northwest Boulevard to an unknown trouble call around 7 a.m.

A woman was found in the Aster Park area with an apparent head injury. Emergency Medical Services responded and took her to the hospital.

The woman died on Sunday from her injuries. The Medical Examiner’s Office determined the woman died as a result of blunt force trauma and strangulation.

She has been identified as 50-year-old Ella Lorine Crawley, of Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police said Crawley was known to frequent the area where she was located and they believe she was traveling on foot on the morning she was found.

Detectives want to interview anyone who was in the vicinity of Gateway Commons Park between the hours of midnight and 7 a.m. on Saturday. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.