Homicide investigation underway in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Reidsville, according to a news release from Reidsville police.

On Thursday around 8:20 p.m., officers were called to the area of Benson and Snead streets on a report of shots fired.

At the scene, officers found 21-year-old Allen Michael Johnson IV dead.

Reidsville police have not released any information on a suspect or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.