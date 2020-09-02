Homicide investigation underway in Greensboro after shooting victim dies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in a Greensboro shooting, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Greensboro police responded to the 2300 block of Floyd Street in reference to a shots fired call.

When they arrived, police found Andrew Milan Dove, 36, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dove was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries.

Police have detained two persons of interest in this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.