GREENSBORO, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Greensboro, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers came to the 3200 block of Orange Street at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday after a report that a body was found.

At the scene, officers located 39-year-old Jonathan Jeffries, of Greensboro, deceased.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.