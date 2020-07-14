Homicide investigation underway after man dies from injuries in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A homicide investigation is now underway after a man who was shot Monday in Greensboro died from his injuries, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Fairfax Road area after an aggravated assault was reported at 4:56 p.m.

Aaron Michael Patterson, 28, of Greensboro, was found with injuries from apparent gunfire.

Patterson was taken to a local hospital for treatment but he died from his injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.