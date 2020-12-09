Homicide investigation underway after man dies from injuries in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after a victim died from his injuries following a shooting on Wednesday, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 12:38 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Meadowood Street on a reported shooting.

The victim has been identified as Darren Ryan Rollins, 20, of Jamestown.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.