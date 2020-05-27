Homicide investigation underway after fatal shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Burlington, according to a news release from Burlington police.

On Wednesday at 3:55 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of Evans Street on a report of an injured man in a yard.

Officers found Warren Frederick Mebane, 49, lying in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS responded and attempted life-saving measures but Mebane was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.