Homicide investigation underway after body found in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in Greensboro, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the 500 block of Lama Street.

When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Michael Louis Goins, of Greensboro, deceased.

Based on the information provided by the medical examiner, the incident will be investigated as a homicide, police said.

There is no word on a cause of death and no suspect information has been released.