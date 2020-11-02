Homicide investigation underway after 18-year-old from High Point found dead in Davidson County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Davidson County Sheriff's Office (File photo)

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office (File photo)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after a teen was found dead in Davidson County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

On Oct. 25 around 5 p.m., Davidson County Communications got a 911 call about a body being found near the intersection of N.C. 109 and Cid Road.

Deputies found the body of Jonas Tramone Thompson Jr., 18, of High Point, in a small field about 100 yards from the road.

The sheriff’s office said the nature of Thompson’s death appears to be homicide and is being investigated as such.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 243-2400.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter