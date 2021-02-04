Homicide investigation now underway in Greensboro after woman dies from injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are now investigating a homicide after a woman died from her injuries in a shooting.

Police were called to the Avalon Trace Apartments shortly after midnight on Thursday.

At the scene, officers found Sanka Delayne Perry, 43 of Greensboro, injured. Perry was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Officers spent more than 12 hours on scene, gathering evidence around building number 302.

Neighbors told FOX8 they’re not surprised something like this happened in their community.

“Scary. It’s pretty bad over here,” one man said.

He didn’t want to share his name or show his face on FOX8 cameras, but he wanted people to know how he feels living in the community.

“They start shooting. A whole lot of shooting,” he added. “Everybody just shoots each other.”

The man has lived here for 12 years. Recently, he’s started worrying about his safety.

Early Thursday morning was no different.

“We duck down on the floor, because we were scared for our life,” the man said.

And so were the people who lived in the apartment where the shooting happened.

In a 911 call obtained by FOX8, it appears a child started talking to 911 dispatchers.

“Excuse me? 911?” asked the child.

“Can you hear me? Are you still here?” asked a dispatcher after a long silence. “Can you get your mom and dad?”

The call ended after that.

When FOX8 arrived on the scene on Thursday, there were about 18 evidence markers outside of the building.

As of airtime, Greensboro [olice are not sharing any additional information on who else might be involved and if there are any arrests.