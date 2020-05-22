Homeowners in historic Greensboro neighborhood fed up with flooding problems

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week’s rain has not been kind to a historic neighborhood in Greensboro.

Homeowners in the Dunleath Historic District have spent the last few days pumping water out of their flooded basements, but they say their water woes started over a decade ago.

Mindy Zachary says the problem is inadequate storm drains.

“Whenever there is a rain event, small or large, these properties flood, because the storm drain system that runs down the alley was cut off 40 or 50 years ago when Yanceyville was widened. Our storm drains don’t have an outlet now and they just back up the water from house to house, all the way up hill,” Zachary said.

Zachary says the flooding issues are specifically impacting homes on Summit Avenue and Park Avenue that back up to the alley between Yanceyville Street and Charter Place.

Zachary moved into her home on Summit Avenue in the 90s. She’s also on the neighborhood’s board of directors.

“To me as an old house rehabber, I understand that the two most critical things are the roof and the basement, the foundation. You can’t let that degrade over time, which is what’s happening here,” Zachary said.

Zachary says the city did a storm drain study over a year ago and the results showed the historic district did not have adequate storm drains.

She was told the city plans to install storm drains on Summit Avenue, but she believes the real problem is the aging infrastructure in their backyards.

“Really what they need to do is fix the storm drain in the alley. Either take it out, disconnect all the houses from it, or replace it, repair it and put another storm drain in on Yanceyville that runs away from the properties,” Zachary said.