Homeowners feel there’s too much development happening across the Piedmont Triad

HIGH POINT, N.C. — When people search for their forever home, people may pick a neighborhood because of schools, proximity to shopping centers or because it’s far away from city life.

The peace and quiet is what attracted people to the Horneytown Road area of High Point for decades.

The area is more rural but not for long.

“We’ve been here 52 years. Those woods have been there. Our children grew up here,” Kay Stewart said.

Stewart and her husband have enjoyed living on their four acres of land.

“There’s some nice walnut trees over there,” she added, looking at her property.

The Stewarts used to hear the sounds of birds and turkeys. Now, they just hear the sound of construction.

Their property backs up to a new development coming near the intersection of North Main Street and Horneytown Road in High Point.

Construction crews have been tearing down trees and are preparing to demolish a 100-year-old home.

They’re clearing the 42 acres of land for 164 new homes that will be a part of a development called Rich Fork Heights.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking to see all of this taken down,” Stewart said. “We figured there’s going to be at least 12 houses. That’s the length of our property.”

It’s a growth spurt she doesn’t understand.

“To me, it’s unbelievable that you need that many homes,” she added.

But city planners believe it’s needed.

“We’ve been seeing growth pretty consistently. A little over 1,000 people a year by our population estimates,” Andy Piper said.

Piper is the senior planner for the City of High Point.

He told FOX8 millennials are a part of that growth along with attractive career opportunities.

“You see people moving here for jobs or retirees,” Piper explained

When people move, they need a place to call home.

“Homes are good. But like I said, it’s hard on people,” Stewart added. “Progress. What can you do?”

Rich Fork Heights is expected to be ready for homeowners in late fall or early summer 2021.

Right now, there are about 115,000 people living in High Point.