PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland-area man whose family hosted the private fireworks show that turned deadly on Monday told News 8 it was a neighbor’s cannon that exploded.

The explosion killed 41-year-old Jana Daniels. Her family said she was the mother of a 9-year-old boy and had recently worked as a substitute teacher at Burton Elementary in Grand Rapids. She had gone to the gathering with friends.

Jana Daniels and her son. (Courtesy)

“Oh, it’s terrible, terrible,” homeowner Rick Monetza said. “It’s just a bad accident. Yeah, I feel terrible about it. I never had a girl die in my yard before.”

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the gathering on Main Street, a dead-end road near Lake Macatawa, drew up to 50 people.

“We do it every year. We never had problems like this,” Monetza said.

Monetza said his son, Kolte, was lighting some of the fireworks.

“He was doing the fireworks that we bought at the store, but this other guy he brought a cannon,” he said.

The other guy, he said, is a neighbor from a few doors down. The neighbor could not be reached for comment. Monetza said the neighbor was injured in the blast.

Just after 11 p.m., the cannon exploded in the road out front, spraying shrapnel in all directions. Deputies described it only as a device that exploded while being used to launch fireworks. They called it an accident.

“I wasn’t out by the road. I was walking back up to the barn over here,” Monetza said.

He said he did not know the woman who died. Deputies say she died when a piece of shrapnel penetrated her chest.

“I didn’t see the girl laying in the yard over there (after the explosion),” Monetza said. “But my son was on the ground out here and another one got hurt too. It went right through his leg.”

Shrapnel hit at least three homes and five parked vehicles. It punched a hole in Monetza’s front door.

A car window damaged in the explosion Monday night in Park Township.

“We had people all over here and some small kids over here,” he said, pointing to his front yard. “One died, but we actually got pretty lucky that there wasn’t more.”

Shrapnel hit his son in the leg and head. He said he was undergoing surgery Thursday.

“He’s got 15 staples in his head right now,” he said.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the explosion and plans to turn over its findings to the prosecutor’s office to determine if criminal charges will be filed.

Grand Rapids Public Schools, where Daniels worked as a substitute teacher, released a statement following her death.

“We are aware of the tragic reports that one of our substitute teachers died from injuries sustained in a fireworks-related accident. We are devastated to learn of this loss during the holiday celebrations. Our hearts are with all of those who have been impacted by this sudden loss.” Grand Rapids Public Schools