GREENSBORO, N.C. — A home erupted in flames in Greensboro, according to Greensboro police.

On Sunday, fire crews responded to a fire at a home on the 5900 block of Big Tree Way.

As they arrived, they found the house fully involved with fire.

About 28 firefighters were on scene helping to confront the flames.

Police say no one was hurt, and the house was vacant at the time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.