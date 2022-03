GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two adults in Greensboro lost their home in a fire on Oakwood Drive, according to Greensboro fire officials.

At 12:34 a.m., crews responded to a fire on the 3700 block of Oakwood Drive in Greensboro.

Officials believe the fire started in the living room. No one was home at the time.

The home was destroyed. Now, two adults are left searching for a new home. The American Red Cross has stepped in to help.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious.