Home Depot hiring for dozens of full-time positions in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ten Home Depot stores in Charlotte are hiring to fill 175 full-time positions, WBTV reports.

The positions are seasonal and include cashiers, drivers, sales workers and department supervisors as well as others.

You can click here to search through the Home Depot jobs by entering the location you would prefer to work at.

Home Depot says that as an essential retailer, stores and warehouses are taking measures to keep their workers safe, which include:

Promoting social and physical distancing practices

Providing face coverings and gloves to associates

Limiting the number of customers in stores at one time

Implementing additional cleaning measures to sanitize facilities

“The company is currently hiring associates for in-store and distribution centers,” Home Depot said. “In-store associates will provide customer service, reinforce social distancing measures, support with overnight freight, and fill online and curbside orders. Distribution Center associates will load and unload product, pull orders for stores and operate forklifts (training available). “