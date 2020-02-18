Home, car shot into in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A home and car were shot into in High Point on Monday night, according to a news release from High Point police.

The shooting was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Jefferson Street.

Police were initially told a person was shot, but later determined a home and car were hit. No one was injured.

Police were able to find and follow the suspect vehicle but terminated the pursuit on Interstate 85.

The suspect vehicle was later found abandoned by the Greensboro Police Department.