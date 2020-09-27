Holmes Middle School closed for 2 weeks after over 5 cases of COVID-19 reported

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Holmes Middle School will be closed from Sept. 28 to Oct. 11 due to over five confirmed and/or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 being reported, according to a statement from the principal of HMS.

The full statement is provided below:

“Hello Holmes Middle School Family, This is your principal, Nicole Lancaster, with an important announcement. Holmes Middle School will close from September 28-October 11 due to over five confirmed and/or presumptive cases of COVID-19. Based on our district plan, if we have five presumed and/or presumptive cases of COVID-19 that are related in a cluster, this would require a school closure. This notice is for the entire school. We have consulted with the health department closely and they have advised us to close all of Holmes Middle School. We have followed all safety protocols recommended by the health department. While we cannot release the individual names due to confidentiality, we can provide that were five confirmed and/or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19. If any staff member or student was directly exposed, they have already been notified and asked to quarantine in addition to all people in their household. If you have not received an additional phone call from me saying you were directly exposed, you do not need to get a COVID-19 test. The health department has recommended Holmes Middle School to close from Monday, September 28 through October 11, 2020. In person learning will resume on October 12, 2020.”