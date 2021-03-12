Historic hotel in Eden is key to downtown rebirth

EDEN, N.C. — A historic landmark is preparing to shine once again. Over $1 million is being used to turn the old Central Hotel in Eden into 27 apartment units.

The former Central Hotel is on Washington Street, right in the heart of the Leaksville commercial historic district of Eden. A rusted old hotel sign along with a name of another past business reminds people that this building was important.

Thanks to Michael Carpino, of Carpino Investments, this nearly 100 year old building matters again.

“It had great bones in the building, which was easy to rehab. So it was a simple project to take on,” Carpino said.

The building sat empty for 50 years. That’s why Carpino did his research to make sure people were ready to live in downtown Eden.

“So I knew the demand was here for people to come to live in Eden,” Carpino said. “We have tremendous businesses and restaurants which has been a huge help.”

The Central Hotel, or what is now called Ray Commons, will include 27 units along with a fitness center and laundry on the ground floor. Across the street, a coffee shop recently opened. And at 624 Washington Street, a restaurant and more apartments will be developed.

Interest in Eden is also spreading to buildings that are off Washington Street. Randy Hunt is the manager of Eden’s Main Street program. He believes the key in rejuvenating downtown Eden is getting more people to live in the district.

“The residential is a linchpin in bringing back your downtowns,” Hunt said. “The average person spends over $18,000 in that downtown area.”

As more buildings are renovated, more people will live downtown and more investors will look at the Leaksville district of Eden.

“There are people that want to reinvest. It’s only so long you can keep people down before they finally become resilient folks they are and break out and try something for themselves,” Hunt said.

All 27 units at Ray Commons will soon be leased.

The renovation should be finished by mid April. Afterwards, Carpino will turn his attention to another empty building that will hold 3 units, one of which is already getting interest.