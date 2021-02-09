Historic Happy Hill community in Winston-Salem has rich legacy

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There’s rich history found on top of Ben Pigott’s car. Each picture, article and award signifies prominent moments in the Happy Hill community in Winston-Salem.

“These streets are named after people. These streets have a lot of history around them,” said Ben Piggott, co-Founder of Happy Hill Reunion.

Historical markers are posted on the side of streets telling their own story. On Alder Street, William C. Sims Recreational Center is a hub for kids to embrace their athletic talents.

“The kids around here were very talented. A lot of those kids would go to other recreation centers and win awards, but Mr. Sim’s drive was to get all those awards in the community,” Piggott said.

“I was 2 years old when we moved into the Happy Hill Garden projects, which was the first larger projects in Happy Hill,” said Kayyum Allah, a Happy Hill resident.

Allah has been living in Happy Hill since 1952. He serves his community as a local artist promoting “unity”in his work on t-shirts at Happy Hill Reunions.”

“We used the happy hill reunion to get people into the Happy Hill community to learn about the history,” Piggott said.

The Happy Hill Reunion started on July 9 in 1994, according to the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

It’s also among the oldest Black neighborhoods in the state.