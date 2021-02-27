Historic general store in northwest NC destroyed by fire

TODD, N.C. (AP) — A century-old general store in the northwest North Carolina mountains known as a gathering place for local commerce and memories has been destroyed by fire.

Ashe County officials say the Todd General Store burned to the ground Thursday evening.

The store began in 1914 and is identified in the National Register of Historic Places.

County Fire Marshal Jonathan Stansberry says the fire’s cause hasn’t been determined.

The property has changed hands several times.

The historic landmark’s newest owners purchased the building in 2019 and reopened the store last summer.