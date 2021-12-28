Historic 1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond to be opened this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After months of searching, the 1887 copper time capsule was found below the Lee pedestal Monday. Officials plan to open the elusive and mysterious box today at 1 p.m. Virginians and history buffs everywhere are eager to learn what’s inside.

8News will be at the opening and will live stream the event on this page.

The lead box that was found earlier this year and opened last week ended up being a false alarm, but historical preservationists have confirmed that this time capsule is the real deal.

On Monday, crews found the time capsule in the base of the former Robert E. Lee monument. They noted that the time capsule had been sitting in acidic water.

Experts believe there may be coins, books, buttons and ammunition from the Civil War inside the box. Other rumored items remain a mystery until they’re revealed later today.

