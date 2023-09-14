WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Hispanic Heritage Month begins Friday! There is so much to celebrate in the Piedmont Triad’s Hispanic community.

Every Sunday different basketball groups go head-to-head in the Hispanic Basketball League, a league that takes place in Winston Lake YMCA off of Waterworks Drive.

Athletes like Orlando Banos are not taking any chances to miss out on the fun.

“The team is like your second family, Sometimes we fight but like is part of the game,” said 45-year-old athlete Orlando Banos Palacios.

The team is all about community with athletes of all different ages playing; Palacios’ son Felipe is part of the team too.

“Every moment I spend with them I call it quality time. The adrenaline, the pressure I give to my son that he has to make the basket is great. I love it because I can include my entire family,” said Palacios.

“It feels good playing with my dad,” said son Felipe Banos Ramirez

They might have the same passion for basketball but not the same speed.

“It’s so difficult for me. I am 45 years old and I don’t move as fast. Sometimes I want to but my body is not responding and my son tells me ‘pass me the ball, you’re too old’ and I go like ‘what?'” said Palacios.

It’s this quality time that both share with each other that has strengthened their family bond.

That’s what the Hispanic Basketball League aims to do with all families coming here. The League has grown over the years, starting off with just 7 teams and now has more than 30 teams signed up to compete.

“It’s a bonding experience like you cannot get anywhere else, you know, like you seen them play together. This has really helped me a lot,” said Alvaro Leal, Hispanic Basketball League CEO

The same way the league creates opportunities the same way it keeps kids off the street.

“Instead of my son being in the street doing things he is not supposed to, I think this league is spectacular. I feel proud of my son. I hope he keeps playing with me, keeps following the same footsteps,” said Palacios.