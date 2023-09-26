WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A non-profit goes above and beyond to help Hispanic and Latino communities in the Triad.

That non-profit is Hogar del Inmigrante which has helped 3,000 families in need.

“In this crisis, we all come together to support each other,” Executive Director Connie Velez Trejo said.

That’s the mission for Trejo while she works for Hogar del Inmigrante.

It’s a non-profit she built from the ground up back in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to help Hispanic and Latino families settle in the Triad.

She saw the need in the community when she worked in the school system.

“I was … the only person that was bilingual … so all the Hispanic population asked me … ‘Help me,” Trejo said.

In her office, she stored boxes filled with cases of people needing food, jobs, citizenship and mental health services.

This box is just a glimpse of the work being done.

“We never come to steal anybody’s jobs. We are here to support to make this country or make this place well. We want to work together,” Trejo said.

Trejo said there’s a gap for families to find resources in the Triad. Many don’t get the help they need.

Her non-profit fills in that gap so families can have a smooth transition when coming to the United States.

The non-profit is growing its services by adding programs.

One program helps immigrant children who went through sexual abuse recover from such trauma.

Another program helps the elderly who don’t have social security get the help they need.