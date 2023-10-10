JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A Guilford Technical Community College student carries her family close to her heart as she pursues her career, standing out as a leader in the Hispanic and Latino community at Guilford Tech.

She stands out from the crowd as thousands of students attend the college. Her name is Noemi Santibanez.

Santibanez is a first-generation college student and she is a proud Chicana. Her parents sacrificed their lives in Mexico to bring a better future for her.

“I do need to work hard. Like my parents sacrificed a lot,” said GTCC Student Ambassador Noemi Santibanez.

A sacrifice that Santibanez does not take for granted.

“I just don’t want to be a failure to them. I can have a better life so I didn’t have to grow up like they did. Like having to sell everything just to have food on the table,” said Santibanez.

She continues to make her family proud.

Santibanez was one of a few students selected from 700 applicants to be a college student ambassador.

As an ambassador, she succeeds in her academics, and friendships, as she paves the way for other students coming to GTCC.

“I know many people look up to us. They look up to us and they expect more than anyone. I’m thankful that my parents came here and I was born here,” said Santibanez.

Santibanez is majoring in Associate in Arts/Pre-Dental Hygiene, and her ultimate goal is to attend GTCC’s highly competitive Dental Hygiene program.