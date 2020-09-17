Hillsborough man accused of disseminating child sexual abuse material, Alamance County deputies say

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man was arrested after allegedly disseminating child sexual abuse material, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says that an undercover investigation led deputies to a man who disseminated child sexual abuse material.

On Wednesday, deputies searched an address in Hillsborough with the help of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security investigations.

Maynard Tremayne Glaspie, 39, of Hillsborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and received a $10,000 unsecured bond.