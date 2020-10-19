Hiker missing for 12 days found safe in Utah’s Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (NewsNation Now) – Search and rescue crews have found a California woman alive after she had been missing for 12 days in a national park in Utah.

Holly Suzanne Courtier was found within Zion National Park Sunday. Park Rangers said they received a credible tip from a park visitor that they had seen Courtier within the park.

Courtier has reportedly been reunited with her family and has left the park.

The family provided the following statement to NewsNation affiliate KTVX:

“We are overjoyed that she was found safely today. We would like to thank the rangers and search teams who relentlessly looked for her day and night and never gave up hope. We are also so grateful to the countless volunteers who were generous with their time, resources, and support. This wouldn’t have been possible without the network of people who came together.”

Officials said 38-year-old Courtier was dropped off by a private shuttle bus at the Grotto parking area on October 6 at 1:30 p.m. PDT. She was supposed to be picked up later that afternoon around 4:40 p.m., but she did not return.

The search continued for nearly two weeks, with Zion National Park Rangers and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office working together.

Multiple members of the public also helped in the search.

NewsNation affiliate KTVX contributed to this report.