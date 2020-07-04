Highway Patrol identifies trooper with life-threatening injuries after being hit by car on I-485 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — State Highway Patrol officials have identified the trooper who is in the hospital with life-threatening after being hit by a car on Interstate 485.

Trooper Adolfo A. Lopez-Alcedo was hit by a car close to the area where five people were killed in a wreck on Friday night.

The full statement is provided below:

“The State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a serious collision involving one of its members from today in Charlotte. On Saturday, July 4, at approximately 8:36 am, Trooper Adolfo A. Lopez-Alcedo was struck while assisting with a follow up collision investigation that occurred the previous day. As Trooper Lopez-Alcedo was beginning a shutdown of the I-485 Outer Loop near the 21-mile marker, he was struck while outside of his patrol vehicle. The initial indications are that a passenger vehicle struck his patrol vehicle from behind, in turn striking Trooper Lopez-Alcedo. Trooper Lopez-Alcedo was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

‘Our Patrol family is hurting with the devastating news of Trooper Lopez’s injury, his family needs our prayers for what is undoubtedly an uphill fight,’ said Colonel Glenn M. McNeill, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. ‘We will stand alongside our brother and his precious family in the hours and days to come and maintain hope that there will be a full recovery for this devoted public servant.’

Trooper Lopez-Alcedo is assigned to Troop H, District 5(Mecklenburg County) and is a two-year veteran of the State Highway Patrol. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit is conducting the investigation.”

Engine 10 operating on the scene. Unfortunately this incident involves a SHP Trooper who was struck by a motorist. @MecklenburgEMS transported to Atrium Main Hospital. pic.twitter.com/VlOM124aEz — Long Creek Fire Dept (@LongCreekFD) July 4, 2020

Five people died and four others were injured in a four-vehicle crash in northwest Charlotte on Friday night.

I-485 inner was closed for hours while police, fire and Medic worked to clear the scene near Oakdale Road and W.T Harris Boulevard.

State highway patrol says one vehicle was traveling on the outer loop of I-485 when the driver, who was possibly speeding, collided with a box truck.

The truck then lost control and went through the median and median barbwire onto the inner loop, traveling towards oncoming traffic.

The box truck then hit two other cars traveling in the northbound lanes. All occupants of those two vehicles died.

No additional information has been released about these victims.