UPDATE: The road is open at Wendover Avenue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Highway 29 northbound from Wendover Avenue to 16th Street will be closed for several hours, according to a Guilford County EMS.

The road is closed due to an ongoing incident.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

*** TRAFFIC ALERT ***

HIGHWAY 29 NORTHBOUND IN GREENSBORO FROM WENDOVER AVE TO 16TH ST WILL BE CLOSED FOR SEVERAL HOURS DUE TO AN ONGOING INCIDENT. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA.#nctx — Guilford County EMS (@GuilfordEMS) October 22, 2020