Highlights from Week 5 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Night, featuring (Northeast Guilford vs. Western Alamance), is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.

Southern Guilford vs. Southeast Guilford

Reagan vs. East Forsyth

Rockingham vs. Northern Guilford

Oak Grove vs. Ledford

Northeast Guilford vs. Western Alamance

Wheatmore vs. Eastern Randolph

Page vs. High Point Central

Reynolds vs. West Forsyth

South Rowan vs. North Davidson

Ragsdale vs. Northwest Guilford

Trinity vs. Randleman

Carrboro vs. Cummings