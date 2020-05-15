High school senior fearful of missing out on college credit because of school-provided computer, hotspot failures

BURLINGTON, N.C. — As the 2020 school year rounds its final corner, high school seniors are preparing for their college careers and the job path they would like to pursue.

For some, like Amari Eaton, that decision has become an extremely stressful one to make.

“My plan B is to go into the military,” explained the Hugh M. Cummings High School senior.

Amari is a Draelos Science Scholar with a desire to study aeronautical mechanics and engineering who had held a 5.0 GPA going into her senior year.

Her ideal college locations are “UNCG or Winston-Salem State University.”

As of May, she doesn’t know if she’ll be able to go to those colleges, due to the technical hurdles online learning has put in her path.

Since online learning began in the middle of March, Amari has been worked on a school-issued computer and a hotspot box that allows her to connected to the internet.

However, she described that the equipment crashes on her daily.

Multiple times a day, Amari has to restart her internet system, which has taken up to three hours to work properly, she said.

“I start writing an essay and then it goes down. Once it finally goes back up, I have to restart the entire paper,” she said.

What has become even more frustrating for her, if she’s in the middle of a test and is kicked off, the timer does not stop.

“It just keeps going. I have to write papers on my phone and then upload them to make sure I don’t fail,” she said.

While being interviewed by FOX8, Amari demonstrated how often the system crashes. During an hour-long interview, the hotspot worked for around five minutes before going out.

This has led to Amari falling behind in her high school classes and her duel-credit college courses.

The aspiring engineer has been taking English and math college courses to try and get ahead in her studies.

However, during the middle of her online academics, she explained that she was locked out of her online learning due to hotspot issues.

“I missed around four or five major assignments that are worth most of our semester grades,” she said.

Because of this, Amari has been informed that she will only be able to make up the assignments for high school credit. She will no longer be able to receive college credit.

“I’ve worked so hard, you wouldn’t even understand the hard work I’ve put into this, in exchange for them to deter me from this,” she said.

Due to the issue, she says her GPA has dropped to 4.017. She says that it has also held up the ability for her to have her college application sent and for her to apply for scholarships.

“It just makes me feel like I’m in a hole. I can’t explain it,” she said.

To receive college credit, Amari said she would have to retake the class in the summer. However, she is fearful that she will run into the same issues again.

FOX8 has reached out to Alamance-Burlington School System for advice on what high seniors, like Amari, could do in this situation to ensure they receive college credit for college courses.

We are waiting to hear back.