High school graduation ceremony makes unique impact on one Randolph County family

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A high school graduation that will go down in history. Face masks, social distancing and a guest limit.

But even with the pandemic, Randolph County High School seniors got the traditional graduation they wanted and were able to sit with their classmates.

FOX8 spoke to one Randleman family about why the safety of the ceremony was especially important to them in this week’s “What’s Right With Our Schools.”

When Beth Bogdan was diagnosed with breast cancer she never thought she’d get to see her cousin Kaylan Jent graduate from Randleman High School.

“I wanted to experience that moment with her. I think that’s very special,” Bogdan said.

After Randolph County Schools announced the district’s high schools would hold ceremonies, Beth and her daughter Sierra were ecstatic. Beth’s only fear was that people would not take social distancing or face masks seriously, but she was pleasantly surprised. Family and faculty were respectful and were keeping a distance.

“It’s good we have the masks because my immune system’s compromised. I’m on steroids as we speak but, by the grace of God, I was able to come,” Bogdan said.

Although cousins, Kaylan is more of a daughter to Beth.

“I call her my girl. I watch over her like my daughter. She’s so sweet and so bright and so caring. She just doesn’t realize her full potential. She just needs that encouragement and that extra push,” Bogdan explained.

Kaylan had her share of struggles in school and questioned if she would graduate or drop out. Beth worked with her and her teachers to build her confidence.

“She’s got some big plans and I’m excited for her,” said Sierra Bogdan.

Kaylan, now a high school graduate, is starting college next month and plans to major in business and photography as she moves on to the next chapter of endless possibilities. Beth will be cheering her on every step of the way.

“It’s very rewarding when you walk across that stage, you can look within yourself and say I did it,” Bogdan said.