High school grads ignore social distancing orders for class photo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A graduation photo is causing controversy after a large group of students packed in for a photo without wearing masks or social distancing, KOVR reports.

Graduating during a pandemic is not how Dylan Weaver thought he would be celebrating his departure from Lincoln High.

“I missed out on a lot of things, Weaver said.

Students stood side by side, sporting their caps and gowns, which is what you would expect to see any other graduation day. But not this year with social distancing orders in place.

“I thought it was great that the community is coming together to see how they can celebrate us,” Weaver said.

Parents and graduates defied state and county orders and organized a group photo to keep tradition.

“If they think they are safe enough to be out there, than that is fine by me,” Weaver said.

But not everyone agrees.

“It’s a cute idea but not necessarily in this time. People should be at home social distancing so this thing doesn’t keep going around,” said Lindsay Delgado, a resident.

Lead County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson said “The Class of 2020 has made huge sacrifices. But getting together to take a class photo has the potential to undo all of those sacrifices.”

She went on to call the gathering a “recipe for virus transmission.”

Seniors like Weaver who plan to be at the next photoshoot that is already in the works say the risk is worth it.

The school district says it was not involved in the event.

It says it has organized other celebrations for seniors that follow social distancing guidelines like a virtual graduation ceremony and personalized signs for each student.