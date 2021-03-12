High Point woman faces drug charges after 5-year-old found partially naked at park

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point woman is facing drug charges after her 5-year-old was found partially naked at a park, according to a news release from High Point police.

Morgaine A. Von Steer-Henderson, 33, of High Point, is charged with possession of controlled substance schedule I, possession of schedule VI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday at 3:50 p.m., officers came to a park at 1812 Pershing Street after a report of a small naked child running around by themselves.

When officers arrived, they found a 5-year-old child in the park wearing only a shirt.

Officers determined that the child lived at a house beside the park and went to talk to Von Steer-Henderson, the child’s mother.

The child said they were going to the bathroom but instead left the house and walked to the park, officers learned.

While officers were talking to Von Steer-Henderson, they smelled marijuana and got a search warrant for the home.

Officers located 18.51 grams of marijuana and 5.31 grams of heroin in the house.

Von Steer-Henderson was arrested and taken to the magistrate’s office, where she was given a $15,000 unsecured bond and released.

The Department of Social Services was notified and is investigating. The children are all safe and were placed with their father at another location.