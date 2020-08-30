High Point woman dies after crash on Cedrow Drive

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A High Point woman died after a crash on Saturday night, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 9:05 p.m., a 2015 Nissan Sentra sedan, driven by Michelle Lynette Garlington, 45, of High Point, was going west on Cedrow Drive from Gordon Street toward Fairmont Street

Police say Garlington was driving at an unsafe speed in the residential area and lost control.

She went off the road to the left and hit a tree in front of 1210 Cedrow Dr.

Garlington was taken to WFBMC High Point where she died from her injuries.

There was no indication of impairment at this time, and Garlington was not wearing her seatbelt during the crash.

Unsafe speed and unsafe tires were contributing factors in this crash.

There are no charges expected.

The investigation is ongoing.