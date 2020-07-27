High Point woman creates ‘Buy Black Guide,’ a Black-owned business list for the Piedmont

HIGH POINT, N.C. — There has been a push to support Black-owned business and a High Point woman has created a “Buy Black Guide” to help you find them.

There are already more than 100 companies on the list.

“I wanted to have a little bit of everything on launch day, so whatever you look for you can find,” Temoura Jefferies said.

Jefferies struggled with finding Black-owned businesses, so it motivated her to create the website. It launched on Juneteenth.

“I’m checking reviews. I’m checking websites, your social media,” Jefferies said.

The eclectic list is hand-picked and thoroughly reviewed.

“So when people do reach out, they know they’re getting a good serviced. Over the last month, 50 additional businesses have been added to the site,” Jefferies said.

Personal Treasures Salon and Supply in Greensboro is on the list, and it has made a difference in sales.

“Every day someone will come in and say I didn’t know you were here,” Everett Bruce said.

Bruce has not only been busy, he’s also seen customers stop in from across the state.

“They will come in and tell me they’re from Winston. I got a call Saturday from Pittsboro and the lady said she was on the way,” Bruce said.

Hearing these stories lets Jefferies know her goal to assist Black small business owners, especially during this pandemic, is being reached.

If you’d like to submit your business or check out the companies on the Buy Black Guide, click here.